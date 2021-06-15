Items in shopping cart: View
Kuciak murder trial goes back to court. Supreme Court accepted the prosecutor’s appeal

The Specialised Criminal Court will deal with the case again and consider newly-proposed evidence.

Marian KočnerMarian Kočner (Source: TASR)

The Supreme Court decided to accept the prosecutor’s appeal in the case of the February 2018 murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The parents of Ján Kuciak said they feel relieved. “It is certainly a satisfaction,” said Jozef Kuciak, as quoted by the Sme daily. “We are well on our way to justice,” he added.

“I am glad that justice won,” Zlatica Kušnírová commented on the decision of the Supreme Court in the case regarding the murder of her daughter. “What pleases me is that the appellate court has made it clear that the Threema reports can serve as evidence,” added Kušnírová’s lawyer Roman Kvasnica.

The case will be returned to the Specialised Criminal Court, which decided in September 2020 to acquit Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, who were both charged with ordering and arranging the murder. Tomáš Szabó, who acted as the driver for gunman Miroslav Marček during the murder, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

With new evidence on the table, Kuciak murder trial may see a turnaround Read more 

Marček and middle-man Zoltán Adruskó were sentenced to 23 and 15 years respectively in individual trials.

The Senate 2T decided on behalf of the Supreme Court, consisting of judges Peter Paluda, Dana Wänkeová and Ivetta Macejková.

Only Marian Kočner and Tomáš Szabó were present in the courtroom. Zsuszová apologised in advance for her absence. She is currently in custody facing charges in another murder case.

Prosecutor wants another senate to try the case

15. Jun 2021 at 17:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

