Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Concerns over teaching of other cultures as study reveals students’ attitudes to immigrants

Schools often reinforce cultural stereotypes, researchers claim.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Comenius University)

Slovak researchers examined a way how one deals in education with the topic of cultural diversity. They found out that stereotypes of other cultures are often promoted at schools.

The research conducted by Comenius University that was part of research in ten countries examined how different learning environments shape the views and perceptions young people (aged 14 to 25) have of people of other cultural backgrounds and different cultures as such. Researchers examined how given perceptions are formed in the school environment and by educational policies, curricula, cultural institutions, non-profit educational institutions, a person's family and peers.

“One of the most prominent manifestations of social distance is the relationship to otherness and diversity,” say the experts. It clearly manifests itself in the case of ethnic minorities, marginalized groups, people of different faiths or immigrants, but also in everyday interpersonal relationships which subsequently shape what and how we get to know each other.

When asked, 33 percent of young people said they did not agree with immigrants speaking their native language in public, while 24 percent said they should not be allowed to follow their own customs and traditions while in the country.

A quarter said immigrants should have no right to vote in local and regional elections in Slovakia - as some immigrants can at present - while 27 percent said they would not want a neighbour of a different religious faith, and 24 percent would not want a person with a different skin colour living next to them.

Experts say the findings highlight a problem of superficial and stereotypical teaching of other cultures in schools, both in Slovakia and the other countries in the study.

Research team of the Comenius University, consisting of Matej Karásek, Roman Džambazovič, Daniel Gerbery a Dušan Deák, told The Slovak Spectator there was “a certain superficiality in education on cultural diversity and diversity [in general]”.

“However, such superficiality is not limited to the teaching process itself in schools, but can be seen in educational policies, curricula, NGOs and less formal youth groups.

“We and our foreign colleagues often found that a good intention to get young people to accept differences resulted in emphasising [those differences],” Karásek added.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jun 2021 at 15:19  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

More of topic: Education

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Portugal will be a “no go” country, border checks for Covid variants to be discussed

More districts in Slovakia are lifting measures. Bratislava-based carmaker suspends production again. Meteorologists issue heat warnings.


1 h
Marian Kocner at the Supreme Court, June 15, 2021.

Kuciak case: Court overturned the acquittal of Kočner. What happens next?

The original verdict had been surrounded by questions since before it was delivered.


24 h
Parliament

Another poll confirms the popularity of opposition parties (+graphs)

Eight parties would make it to parliament, latest AKO poll suggests.


9 h
A problematic issue are disputes between employees and employers over the invalidity of dismissals from employment.

Still much room for improvement in the Labour Code

Law firms propose to refine legislation pertaining to home office and meal vouchers as well as dismissals or competition by former employees.


13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)