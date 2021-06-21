Croatia lifts limitations for incomers from Slovakia

People need their ID card or passport only, and are recommended to fill in a form.

People from Slovakia can now travel to Croatia without any limitations as the country has switched to the green tier on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) map.

This means that they will no longer be required to show a negative Covid test result, a confirmation of vaccination or a confirmation of recovering from Covid. They need their ID card or passport only.

Still, travellers from Slovakia are recommended to fill in the EnterCroatia form prior to their arrival to speed up the border check, Martin Klus, state secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

21. Jun 2021 at 17:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff