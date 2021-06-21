Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Croatia lifts limitations for incomers from Slovakia

People need their ID card or passport only, and are recommended to fill in a form.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

People from Slovakia can now travel to Croatia without any limitations as the country has switched to the green tier on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) map.

This means that they will no longer be required to show a negative Covid test result, a confirmation of vaccination or a confirmation of recovering from Covid. They need their ID card or passport only.

Still, travellers from Slovakia are recommended to fill in the EnterCroatia form prior to their arrival to speed up the border check, Martin Klus, state secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

21. Jun 2021 at 17:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

