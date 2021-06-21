Vaccinated people will enjoy more benefits when crossing borders

The state plans to introduce limits for non-vaccinated people, cross-border commuters and people who have recovered from Covid.

Although the rules for crossing Slovakia’s borders do not change for now, there will be certain limitations, particularly for those not vaccinated against Covid.

The reason for these changes is the Delta variant that is more infectious than the other variants, as some members of the central crisis staff said after their June 21 meeting.

“It will be impossible to enter Slovakia without a registration and a PCR testing appointment,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee).

This means that everybody coming to Slovakia will have to fill in the eHranica online form and show it to border control.

Those not vaccinated against Covid will subsequently receive a date for their PCR testing, which will take place on the 5th or 8th day after the arrival. There will be no exceptions for cross-border commuters and people who have recovered from Covid.

The exact rules should be set by a new ordinance that will be prepared by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ). Based on the ordinance, the police will reveal more information about border controls.

For now, they are not thinking about introducing a mandatory state quarantine. Instead, people should be monitored via the eKarantena app, which should be adjusted to the requirements. This should help with tracing contacts, said Police Corps President Peter Kovařík before the meeting.

The members of the central crisis staff have not said when the new rules will come into force.

21. Jun 2021 at 17:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff