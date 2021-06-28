Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia has to return more than €50 million to Brussels

The state was punished for a construction cartel agreement, the participants of which are doing quite well.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Back in 2006, six construction companies were fined for concluding a cartel agreement in order to offer exaggerated bids for the construction of a cross-country D1 highway stretch near Poprad.

The Anti-Monopoly Office (PMÚ) ordered them to pay €45 million and banned them from attending state competitions for five years. The sanction was later confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Yet, some companies were allowed to attend public procurements worth millions despite the ban. Some orders were even funded through EU funds. This has been proven by the audits of the European Commission that concerned the years 2006-2011.

As the state failed to effectively punish the firms, the EC has decided that Slovakia needs to return €55.5 million, the Denník E daily reported.

A good result?

The discussions about the fine took place for about two years, according to Denník E.

28. Jun 2021 at 11:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

