Border rules to change. Unvaccinated people should be quarantined

More details expected later today.

The cabinet is expected to decide today on changes in relation to crossing the Slovak border from abroad. Changes should apply from July 5.

It is possible that the current traffic light system, which divides countries into three tiers, will be switched off.

Everybody entering Slovakia will be asked to fill in the eHranica online form and then self-isolate, the sole exception being fully vaccinated incomers.

“Anyone fully vaccinated returning to Slovakia from abroad will be automatically exempted from self-isolation and testing because he or she will be able to prove vaccination through a European or national Covid certificate,” State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Martin Klus, wrote on Facebook.

On the other hand, people who are not vaccinated will have to self-isolate and take a PCR test no sooner than on the seventh day after arrival.

The rules will change for cross-border commuters, too. Those not vaccinated will face limitations from August 1.

Motivation for getting vaccinated

The change of rules is one way the government wants to motivate people who are hesitant about vaccination to get a jab, Klus continued. It has been proven by scientists that vaccinated people are less likely to carry the coronavirus, and if they are infected, the course of the disease is less dangerous than in the case of those not vaccinated, he noted.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) confirmed in an interview for the Sme daily that unvaccinated people will be able to cross the border only if they show confirmation of registering with the eHranica form and a booked appointment for their PCR test.

If the test result comes back negative, they will be allowed to end self-isolation, he added.

Paying for Covid tests

The Health Ministry should also introduce a new testing strategy on June 30, as hundreds of mobile testing sites will close from July, given the expiration of their contracts. Still, some places will require a negative test in order to let people in.

Some tests will be reimbursed by the state, but the purpose will be a deciding factor, Lengvarský suggested in the interview.

“If a person has health issues or a doctor will send them to get tested, or they have been in contact with a positively diagnosed person, the state will reimburse the costs,” he told Sme. “Also tests for children in summer camps will be reimbursed by the state.”

Mobile testing sites will still have the opportunity to carry out rapid tests, but people will pay for them. This means that if an unvaccinated person wants to go to a swimming pool, for example, they will have to pay for the antigen test from their own pockets.

He has also called on people to get vaccinated.

“Humankind has not invented anything more effective against Covid-19 than vaccination,” he told the public-service broadcaster RTVS. “Do not let this be pulled into the world of half-truths and conspiracies. Let's trust scientists.”

The Slovak Spectator will provide more details once the new rules are approved.

30. Jun 2021 at 11:37 (modified at 30. Jun 2021 at 12:08) | Compiled by Spectator staff