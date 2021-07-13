Purses of Slovaks to become lighter

Slovakia to round up cash payments to reduce 1- and 2-cent coins in circulation.

Font size: A - | A +

The purses of Slovaks will become lighter as cash payments are supposed to be rounded off to eliminate 1- and 2- Eurocent coins from circulation. The cabinet adopted a respective draft revision to the law on prices in early July. If parliament passes it, the new rule should become effective as of the beginning of 2022.

“Rounding up the payments would end the production of a high amount of coins of small denominations and this would simultaneously contribute to a greener Slovakia,” said experts of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank behind the proposal. “This is because small coins often end as waste, do not return to circulation and are thus a removable ecological burden.”

The new rule will further reduce the costs of traders and banks when handling coins as well as costs to produce the coins.

Based on a survey of the Eurobarometer from May 2021, more than five out of six Slovaks support scrapping the usage of 1- and 2-cent coins. This is the highest support of the idea in the EU and more than in Ireland, Finland, Belgium and the Netherlands, where rounding up prices has already been introduced, the NBS points out.

New rule

The rounding will apply only to the final sum of a purchase and only when paid in cash. When paying with a bank card or meal vouchers there will be no rounding.

The Finance Ministry proposes rounding payments by using a mathematical method of rounding that is neutral, fair to both parties, i.e. the merchant and the buyer. For payments of up to 5 cents, the Ministry proposes rounding to 5 cents. The final sum would be rounded either to a figure ending with 0 or five cents. NBS experts assume that this would cost an average family no more than 1 cent per month. Neither does the bank expect any increase in prices or higher inflation.

“When 10- and 20-haller coins were scrapped in Slovakia back in 2003, this had no impact on prices,” the NBS experts wrote in a blog.

Martin Vlachynský, analyst with the INESS think tank, points put that as the price level increases over time, there must be a moment when we say that it is no longer practical to use these coins.

“On the other hand, we at INESS are always careful when it comes to some cash restrictions; cash is a kind of financial freedom,” said Vlachynský. “But I think that in this case it is more of a simple practical measure.”

The new rule does not mean a complete elimination of the 1- and 2-cent coins as this can be decided only by EU bodies. It means that people will be able to pay with them after January 1, 2022, but stores will be not able to give them out to shoppers.

Central bank to save costs

Slovakia joined the eurozone on January 1, 2009. Since this time the NBS has issued more than 580 million 1- and 2-cent coins at a total value of about €8 million. The 1- and 2-cent coins make up almost 64 percent of the total number of issued coins of all nominal values, but they only account for 4 percent of the value of the coins, the Denník N noted.

“Their production and distribution is more expensive than their nominal value,” NBS experts Brian Fabo, Eva Štulrajterová and Martin Šuster noted in their blog.

The reduction of small coins would also lead to savings in packaging and the number of times these coins are transported.

The reduced usage of the smallest coins would allow entrepreneurs to save as well. This is because banks in Slovakia require fees for dealing with coins. In addition, in order to motivate clients to prefer cashless payments, banks have been increasing these fees. For example, the biggest Slovak bank, Slovenská Sporiteľňa, increased the fee for processing sorted coins, from €5 to €7 in relation 1-500 coins, when the fee is €14 in the case of unsorted coins, i.e. €4 higher as of June 1, 2021. Another big bank operating in Slovakia, VÚB bank, is going to increase the fee for depositing up to 50 coins plus banknotes from the current €1.50 to €2 as of October 1, 2021. Other banks have either already increased these fees or plan to do so later this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped banks when cashless payments exceeded cash payments for the first time in Slovakia in the second quarter of 2020, based on data of the central bank.

Small coins may disappear completely

In due course the European Commission is considering withdrawing all 1- and 2-Eurocent coins from circulation. The proposal is based on a study dating from 2018, which shows that there is no majority in any European country in favour of keeping 1- and 2-cents in use.

Slovakia’s central bank estimates that the final decision might be adopted in several years, while it is not sure whether the smallest coins would be scrapped in the end.

The €500 banknote has already been phased out due to concerns of widespread illegal usage.

13. Jul 2021 at 20:34 | Jana Liptáková