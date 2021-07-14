Bratislava offers plenty of places where to swim and cool down

People can opt for official bathing venues as well as natural lakes and even bathe in the Danube.

Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in the Bratislava's Old Town. (Source: Sme)

On hot days citizens and visitors of Bratislava can cool down in open-air swimming pools, lakes and even in the Danube.

Based on the Covid automat alert system, a visit to summer swimming pools in Bratislava is permitted without capacity restrictions as of July 12.

Most open-air swimming pools in Bratislava are administered by the Sports and Recreational Facilities Administration (STaRZ). This year STaRZ offers online tickets for swimming pools it administers, i.e. Rosnička in Dúbravka, Delfín and Zlaté Piesky in Ružinov, Tehelné Pole in Nové Mesto and swimming pools in Lamač, Krasňany and Rača.

STARZ promises a separate entry for holders of online tickets.

“Our goal is to reduce the waiting time in the line for visitors with an online ticket,” STARZ writes on its website.

Opening hours and tickets of STaRZ summer swimming pools Rosnička - open daily 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4.50 and €2.30 from 17:00 (adult), €3.50 children between 3 and 18 years)

- open daily 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4.50 and €2.30 from 17:00 (adult), €3.50 children between 3 and 18 years) Delfín - open 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years

- open 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years Tehelné Pole - open 09:00-20:00 daily based on weather forecast; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years

- open 09:00-20:00 daily based on weather forecast; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years Lamač – open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years

– open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years Krasňany - open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)

- open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years) Rača - open 10:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)

- open 10:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years) Zlaté Piesky - open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €3.33 and €1.67 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)

- open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €3.33 and €1.67 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years) Matadorka – open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €6 and €4 from 16:00 (adult), €3.50 and €3 from 16:00 (children between 3 and 15 years),

– open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €6 and €4 from 16:00 (adult), €3.50 and €3 from 16:00 (children between 3 and 15 years), Ekoiuventa (Mičurin) - open 10:00-19:00 daily until August 31; tickets costs €3 and €2 from 17:30 (adult), €2 and €1.50 from 17:30 (children between 3 and 14 years),

Other open-air swimming pools incude Matadorka in Petržalka and Ekoiuventa, better known as Mičurin, the only one in the Old Town.

Lakes

14. Jul 2021