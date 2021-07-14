Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava offers plenty of places where to swim and cool down

People can opt for official bathing venues as well as natural lakes and even bathe in the Danube.

Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in the Bratislava's Old Town. Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in the Bratislava's Old Town. (Source: Sme)

On hot days citizens and visitors of Bratislava can cool down in open-air swimming pools, lakes and even in the Danube.

Based on the Covid automat alert system, a visit to summer swimming pools in Bratislava is permitted without capacity restrictions as of July 12.

Prices of online tickets for STaRZ swimming pools

  • one-day ticket for €3.50
  • a pass for 10 full entries for €29
  • a pass for 10 entries after 17:00 for €19 a season pass for €99

Most open-air swimming pools in Bratislava are administered by the Sports and Recreational Facilities Administration (STaRZ). This year STaRZ offers online tickets for swimming pools it administers, i.e. Rosnička in Dúbravka, Delfín and Zlaté Piesky in Ružinov, Tehelné Pole in Nové Mesto and swimming pools in Lamač, Krasňany and Rača.

STARZ promises a separate entry for holders of online tickets.

“Our goal is to reduce the waiting time in the line for visitors with an online ticket,” STARZ writes on its website.

Opening hours and tickets of STaRZ summer swimming pools

  • Rosnička - open daily 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4.50 and €2.30 from 17:00 (adult), €3.50 children between 3 and 18 years)
  • Delfín - open 9:00-20:00; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years
  • Tehelné Pole - open 09:00-20:00 daily based on weather forecast; tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years
  • Lamač – open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €4 and €2 from 17:00 (adult), €3 children between 3 and 18 years
  • Krasňany - open 9:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)
  • Rača - open 10:00-19:00 (20:00 during extremely hot days); tickets costs €3.50 and €1.80 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)
  • Zlaté Piesky - open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €3.33 and €1.67 from 17:00 (adult), €2.50 children between 3 and 18 years)
  • Matadorka – open 10:00-19:00 daily; tickets costs €6 and €4 from 16:00 (adult), €3.50 and €3 from 16:00 (children between 3 and 15 years),
  • Ekoiuventa (Mičurin) - open 10:00-19:00 daily until August 31; tickets costs €3 and €2 from 17:30 (adult), €2 and €1.50 from 17:30 (children between 3 and 14 years),

Other open-air swimming pools incude Matadorka in Petržalka and Ekoiuventa, better known as Mičurin, the only one in the Old Town.

Related articleWhere to swim in Bratislava? Enjoy summer at Zlaté Piesky Read more 

Lakes

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jul 2021 at 12:20  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Slovak 1-, 2- and 5-eurocents feature the Kriváň hill.

Purses of Slovaks to become lighter

Slovakia to round up cash payments to reduce 1- and 2-cent coins in circulation.


18 h
In front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Foreign migrant workers usually do not pick Slovakia first

The majority of foreigners who came to work in Slovakia have a different profession, a recent IOM survey suggests.


21 h
Carmakers in Slovakia have to halt car production due to a lack of microchips, too.

Cars become scarce commodity due to microchip shortage

The waiting period has more than doubled, operating leasing company reports.


13. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)