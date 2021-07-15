New border rules should be effective as of Monday

Changes will apply to people vaccinated with only one dose.

Measures at the borders will not change, but they could become “just a bit stricter”.

These are the words of Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský after the Constitutional Court suspended the ordinance which divided incomers into vaccinated and unvaccinated.

One of the main objections of the court, which only decides on whether the ordinance is in compliance with the Constitution, was that it exempts people who have received only the first dose of the vaccine from quarantine.

Lengvarský suggested that the new rules, which are currently being prepared, should not distinguish between people who have received only one dose and unvaccinated people, the TASR newswire reported.

People who were vaccinated before July 9 and cannot be categorised as fully vaccinated should be able to take a PCR test right after their arrival from abroad. They can end quarantine once they receive a negative result.

The new ordinance should be published on July 16 with effectiveness from July 19.

This measure should apply for a transitional period of 14 days from the planned effectiveness of the ordinance (until August 9).

Slovakia will thus not return to the traffic light system which divided countries into green, red and black. Quarantine for unvaccinated people will stay in place.

According to Lengvarský, the court's decision is factually correct. "We will have to find a way now because the measures will continue to apply under the same regime. We will have to abolish the measure that people who are vaccinated with the first dose do not have to go to quarantine. We need to find a way to return those who have already left and to allow them to return without having to go into quarantine," he said, as quoted by TASR.

15. Jul 2021 at 12:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff