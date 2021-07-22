Items in shopping cart: View
Bratislava Pride will take place online

It will be streamed on July 24 and accompanied by numerous music performances.

(Source: Courtesy of Rainbow Pride)

The Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava will be streamed online on July 24. Anti-pandemic measures forced organisers to confine the festival to the virtual space for the second year in a row.

The festival highlights the stories of LGBTI people, said its organiser Martin Macko.

“After positive experiences from last year, we focused on smaller accompanying events; there were more than 30 during Pride month,” organisers noted.

One euro for every comment. Slovak company turns hate into love on social media Read more 

One of them was a public debate organised by the NGO Otherness that included President Zuzana Čaputová and the parents of LGBTI people.

The festival will be held for the first time under the auspices of Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo and chair of Bratislava Region Juraj Droba. The main programme of the festival will be broadcasted online on July 24 at 19:00.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí), ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, MEP Michal Šimečka (Progressive Slovakia), mayor Matúš Vallo, chair of the region Juraj Droba, State Secretary of the Culture Ministry Radoslav Kutaš are expected to give speeches. Irish Ambassador Hilda Ó Riain will speak on behalf of embassies operating in Slovakia.

There will also be a music programme ensured by Vec Švidraň, The Grand Buffet, Lomnické Čháve, Erik Žigmund and Jakub Pružinský.

22. Jul 2021 at 17:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

