Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Famous statue ready to reveal its treasures as reconstruction of Michael’s Tower in Bratislava gets underway

Inside of sculpture believed to contain historical and religious artefacts.

Reconstruction of Michael's Tower has started.Reconstruction of Michael's Tower has started. (Source: MMB)

Researchers are readying themselves to unlock secrets held inside an 18th century statue as recently-started restoration work on one of Bratislava’s best-known tourist sites, Michael’s Tower, gives them the chance to open it after more than 170 years.

Related articleWhat mysteries are concealed by the crown topping St Martin’s Cathedral? Read more 

Michael’s Tower is one of the most popular historical sites in Bratislava - both because it offers an insight into the history of the city’s fortifications, but also the view from its balcony over the whole of the Old City.

But the copper sculpture of St Michael the Archangel on its very top – which is being restored as part of the tower’s reconstruction works - is literally filled with historical and religious artefacts dating back centuries.

“Finding and researching the artifacts and documents that should be hidden inside of the body of St Michael’s statue will be an interesting part of expert work [during the reconstruction],” Patrik Baxa, an architect and expert on historical architecture who has written about Bratislava’s major sites, told The Slovak Spectator.

The Michael's TowerThe Michael's Tower (Source: Patrik Baxa)

History of the tower and sculpture

Michael’s Tower is the only one of the four original gates of the city’s mediaeval fortification system. The remaining three – Laurinská, Rybárska and Vydrická - were pulled down along with fortification walls in the late 18th century as the city grew. Moves to have Michael’s Gate pulled down were documented as late as 1894.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Jul 2021 at 9:17  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Pope Francis salutes the crowd as he arrives for the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Pope's visit to Slovakia a miracle, says church analyst

Pope will meet people in four locations around Slovakia over his three-day visit in September.


17 h
Protest in front of the parliament on July 23, 2021.

Protesters attempted to enter parliament, police intervened with tear gas (updated)

Protests are linked to the expected vote on new vaccination-based Covid measures.


3 h
People queuing in front of the vaccination centre in Bratislava, May 15

Another wave of pandemic politics is upon us

Slovakia has not yet tried the most effective way to incentivise vaccinations.


22 h
Dancers perform in the streets of Trenčín, spotlighting the architecture of the city.

Slovakia will open a new institute, this time in Jerusalem

Culture, sports and travel stories rounded up in one place.


4 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)