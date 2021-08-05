The closest farm with traditional food to Bratislava

Stupava’s Festival of Cabbage is held on the first weekend of October.

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

The town of Stupava dates back to the Bronze Age and sits less than 20 kilometres from Bratislava. Although the town cannot boast of any unique cultural haunts, there are some landmarks worth visiting if passing through.

The first weekend of October is a good time to stage a visit, as visitors can catch the town’s annual Festival of Cabbage, where numerous stalls and the cabbage harvest exhibition line the streets.

Church of St Stephen

From Stupava’s mansion to its Roman Catholic church, the vicinity of the main street is home to the town’s most interesting buildings. The town’s impressive mansion dates back to the 12th century and sits in an English park. It now serves as a retirement home.

5. Aug 2021