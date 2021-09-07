Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Knock on Slovakia’s wooden village

Abeland features a chalet, a tea house and a church all constructed from timber.

courtesy of abelandcourtesy of abeland (Source: SME)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guide and was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The village of Lozorno is another welcome stop if tourists are fleeing hectic city life. The wooden village of Abeland is situated nearby, which features a chalet, a tea house and a church all constructed from timber. There is a relaxing atmosphere as visitors gaze at still ponds stocked with fish or the surrounding untarnishedenvironment.

Tourists can try shooting with a traditional bow and arrow, horse-riding, fencing or observing the locals go about their daily business which they carry out dressed in period costumes. They can also encounter more domestic animals, such as ducks, pigs or quails and sample homemade goulash. For those who like real guns, the shooting range in Lozorno is an option. Part of the village is also golf court.

Abeland

Abeland is located in the village of Lozorno, about 1 km past Vodná nádrž dam

www.abeland.sk

7. Sep 2021 at 0:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Dobroslav Trnka at court

Former general prosecutor refuses plea bargain on first day of trial

He is the only former general prosecutor that has faced an indictment in Slovak history.


23 h
Deputy General Prosecutor Jozef Kandera

Prosecutor’s office stopped the prosecution of inspection service and spies

The General Prosecutor’s Office used the special paragraph again.


17 h

News digest: Prosecutor’s office steps into another investigation, while its former chief faces trial

Ex-general prosecutor rejects charges. One third of districts with stricter rules. More people allowed to register for papal visit. More in today’s digest.


15 h
Vladimír Pčolinský leaves Leopoldov prison with his lawyer Ondrej Urban.

Surprise and consternation as accused former spy boss is sped out of prison

The shock move by the General Prosecutor’s Office raised many legitimate questions. It then blocked some journalists from asking them at a press conference.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)