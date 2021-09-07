Knock on Slovakia’s wooden village

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guide and was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

The village of Lozorno is another welcome stop if tourists are fleeing hectic city life. The wooden village of Abeland is situated nearby, which features a chalet, a tea house and a church all constructed from timber. There is a relaxing atmosphere as visitors gaze at still ponds stocked with fish or the surrounding untarnishedenvironment.

Tourists can try shooting with a traditional bow and arrow, horse-riding, fencing or observing the locals go about their daily business which they carry out dressed in period costumes. They can also encounter more domestic animals, such as ducks, pigs or quails and sample homemade goulash. For those who like real guns, the shooting range in Lozorno is an option. Part of the village is also golf court.

Abeland Abeland is located in the village of Lozorno, about 1 km past Vodná nádrž dam www.abeland.sk

7. Sep 2021 at 0:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff