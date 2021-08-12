Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Drink like the Romans did along the Carpathian wine route

Slovakia’s Open Cellars festivals were reinstated after the fall of the communist regime.

Blue vineyardsBlue vineyards (Source: Bedrich Schreiber)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guide and was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

There are countless examples of wine cellars in the Small Carpathian Wine Region, a string of more than 30 towns and villages along the east side of the Small Carpathians of which Pezinok, Modra and Svätý Jur are the best known. There are more than 100 winegrowers in this region, each following a tradition that dates from Roman times. ­ Many places are open for wine lovers and booking is not necessary.

In order to satisfy the growing interest in the wine of smaller producers, winemakers organise events. They open their doors to offer wines for tasting at places which are not opened for tourists throughout the year.

These Open Cellars festivals date only from the fall of the previous regime, but there are also a number of grape harvest festivals, known as vinobranie, whose traditions even the communists could not interrupt.

A lot of wine producers are part of the Little Carpathian Wine Route which is the oldest wine route in Slovakia developed in 1995. The aim of these wine producers has been to foster the development of the Small Carpathian region, especially in tourism connected to its winemaking traditions. MVC’s most popular event is its Day of Open Wine Cellars in May and November.

Events

January: Day of Svätý Jur cellars; February: Pezinok wine cellars; March: Vitis Aurera in Modra; April: Exhibition of wines in Svätý Jur and Rhine Riesling competition, Day of Modra cellars, Wine Markets in Pezinok; May: Day of Open Cellars; May/June: Festival of Frankovka in Bratislava; September: Vintage in several towns of the region; November: Day of Open Cellars

12. Aug 2021 at 1:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Changes to Covid alert system can help some districts avoid lockdowns

Representatives of municipalities welcome the new tier system. Health care reform introduced. More in today's digest.


8 h
A restaurant providing takeaways in Nitra.

How will shopping, eating out or going to church look in the third wave? (Q&A)

The new Covid automat warning system will apply as of next Monday. Here are some basics you need to know.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Launch of healthcare reform. Ministry wants to solve doctor shortage in five years

Plan includes hospital reform and addresses health insurer profits.


14 h
Illustrative stock photo

Labour market situation improves, 18,000 job ads were published in July

When compared with 2020, the number increased by 12 percent.


10. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)