Drink like the Romans did along the Carpathian wine route

Slovakia’s Open Cellars festivals were reinstated after the fall of the communist regime.

Font size: A - | A +

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guide and was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MtasbLBaALK59qycF1_mhpKMCklJ6kYS&ll=48.32500697294476%2C17.822785749999994&z=9

There are countless examples of wine cellars in the Small Carpathian Wine Region, a string of more than 30 towns and villages along the east side of the Small Carpathians of which Pezinok, Modra and Svätý Jur are the best known. There are more than 100 winegrowers in this region, each following a tradition that dates from Roman times. ­ Many places are open for wine lovers and booking is not necessary.

In order to satisfy the growing interest in the wine of smaller producers, winemakers organise events. They open their doors to offer wines for tasting at places which are not opened for tourists throughout the year.

These Open Cellars festivals date only from the fall of the previous regime, but there are also a number of grape harvest festivals, known as vinobranie, whose traditions even the communists could not interrupt.

A lot of wine producers are part of the Little Carpathian Wine Route which is the oldest wine route in Slovakia developed in 1995. The aim of these wine producers has been to foster the development of the Small Carpathian region, especially in tourism connected to its winemaking traditions. MVC’s most popular event is its Day of Open Wine Cellars in May and November.

Events January: Day of Svätý Jur cellars; February: Pezinok wine cellars; March: Vitis Aurera in Modra; April: Exhibition of wines in Svätý Jur and Rhine Riesling competition, Day of Modra cellars, Wine Markets in Pezinok; May: Day of Open Cellars; May/June: Festival of Frankovka in Bratislava; September: Vintage in several towns of the region; November: Day of Open Cellars

12. Aug 2021 at 1:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff