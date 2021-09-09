Local winemakers keep a centuries-old tradition alive

The town of Svätý Jur is surrounded by vast vineyards.

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

Nestled at the foot of the Small Carpathian mountains, the town of Svätý Jur is surrounded by vast vineyards. The town’s winemaking tradition is still practiced today and is said to have persisted through Svätý Jur’s struggle for independence from domestic and foreign rule in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The town experienced many changes during the 20th century, including agricultural co-operatives taking over neighbouring vineyards. This led to experimentation with more large-scale winemaking.

In recent years, however, the town’s small and local winemakers have resurrected the winemaking tradition, as evident from the numerous wineries scattered around the town.

9. Sep 2021 at 1:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff