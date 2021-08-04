Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

I followed the Jewish boy who walked through the war in a police officer's old shoes

What does it feel like to walk 130 kilometres in the footsteps of hiding children?

The In the Footsteps of Hidden Children memorial march.The In the Footsteps of Hidden Children memorial march. (Source: Dominik Janovský)

We were slowly climbing a hill and breaking through the trees. A guide opened his compass.

Read alsoMemorial to trace back the steps of Jewish children hiding from the Nazis Read more 

Here in the middle of the woods, off a path and without any reception, it was still the best way to orient yourself. On the sixth day of endless tramping, I felt exhausted and had a hard time overcoming that feeling. We still had the last 20 kilometres ahead of us.

I subconsciously touched the pocket on my backpack, where I had put the keys from my flat a week ago. I performed this ritual several times a day, most often when I got tired or sad. I touched the keys and I felt relieved. I had a home.

When I finish the journey, I told myself, I have a place to return to.

We were in the woods where a group of 12 people used to hide in the middle of a harsh winter. Did they have anything in their pocket to help them survive?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Aug 2021 at 16:28  | Soňa Jánošová

Top stories

Slovak Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár meets his Hungarian counterpart,László Kövér, in Budapest June 30, 2020.

Korčok to Hungarian representation: Weigh your words, do not disturb the reconciliation

Hungarian parliament's speaker spoke of past sins that Hungarians have not forgiven during a ceremony in south-west Slovakia.


3 h

Police get ready for protests in Bratislava

They recommend drivers and people not attending the gatherings to avoid the places where demonstrations will take place.


22 h
The old-age pension scheme will change, again.

Parental bonus proposed as first change to pension system, coalition partners at odds

Labour Ministry has unveiled the first part of its proposed pension scheme reform. Long-awaited tax system reform still out of sight.


22 h
Tourists raft on the Orava river in the village of Oravský Podzámok, which is home to Orava Castle.

A land of Gorals, Hviezdoslav and great ice cream: Orava

This region in northern Slovakia is a place of active pursuits as well.


4. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)