Oligarch believed to be close to former PM Fico charged in major corruption case

Miroslav Výboh was detained along with several former Smer-nominated high state officials.

Entrepreneur Miroslav Výboh, who has been described as a close friend of former prime minister, now Smer MP, Robert Fico, has been charged in the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) case.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained the former head of the Financial Administration Lenka Wittenbergerová and ex-deputy minister of the Finance Ministry from the era of Smer-led governments, Radko Kuruc, on August 4. The Denník N daily was the first to report the news.

The police failed to arrest Výboh, who is reportedly abroad.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office can confirm the operation called Mýtnik 3 was carried out today,” said its spokesperson Jana Tökölyová, as quoted by Denník N, without revealing more details.

The charges are linked to other Mýtnik cases that involve corruption in IT orders of the Financial Administration, according to the daily.

4. Aug 2021 at 16:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff