Ex-PM Pellegrini’s party remains the most popular, but loses some support

More people would vote for both SaS and Smer, according to the latest AKO poll.

Though the Hlas party of ex-PM Peter Pellegrini maintains a significant lead from other political subjects, it lost support compared to the previous month.

As many as 19.5 percent of respondents in the recent AKO poll said they would vote for the party, down from 20.8 percent in July.

The other two most popular parties reported a better result compared to the previous month. Freedom and Solidarity would be supported by 14.7 percent (up from 13.8 percent in July), Smer would gain 11.3 percent (up from 10.9 percent in July).

The poll was carried out on August 10-15, 2021 on 1,000 respondents. Of them, 16.2 percent of respondents would not vote at all, 14.5 percent were undecided and 2.8 percent did not want to answer the questions of pollsters.

Non-parliamentary parties in, extremists out

Also, the senior ruling party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) saw its support increase. While in July, the party would have been picked by 8.8 percent of respondents, in August, it was 9.8 percent. Yet, it still lags behind its 2020 general election result of more than 25 percent.

OĽaNO would be followed by non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia with 8.9 percent (up from 8.4 percent), Sme Rodina with 6.6 percent (down from 7.8 percent), and non-parliamentary Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6.3 percent (up from 6.2 percent).

Two far-right parties would remain outside the parliamentary doors. Republika, formed by the renegades from Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), would gain only 4.5 percent of the vote, and ĽSNS only 3.9 percent of the vote.

19. Aug 2021 at 11:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

