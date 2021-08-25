Pigeon droppings damage Košice's gothic cathedral. Dirty water pours indoors

Nets and spikes are being installed against birds.

Workers started to remove bird droppings from the Saint Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice, which is damaging its interior.

Via a project supported by the Culture Ministry with a sum of €18,500, they succeeded in relieving the emergency state, the TASR newswire reported. Other finances are needed, however, said curator Tomáš Harbuľák on behalf of the Košice Archdiocese – Roman Catholic Parish of Saint Elizabeth in Košice.

“Birds that nest above attic of the cathedral, and pollute it several years with its droppings attic of the national cultural monument that as dangerous biologic material disrupts the interior of the cathedral because it fell via arches to presbytery and nave of the cathedral, also during the masses and on touristic guides,” he said, adding that then the dirty water started to pour inside.

“It is a risk and seriously acute state,” Harbuľák added, as quoted by TASR.

Barriers against birds

The primary aim of the project is the acute reconstruction of the attic of this sacral cultural monument and also the disinfection of the attic premises.

There will be barriers installed in the attic to prevent pigeons from entering the space above the attic.

“In the attic above the arches, there is a large amount of pigeons gathering, which pollute and damage the space, and threaten the recently reconstructed parts and other premises, such as the stairs leading to the attic, the rafters and electrification located in the attic,” Harbuľák said, as quoted by TASR. He added that to sustain the optimal state it is necessary to prevent the return of birds to the attic.

Only basic measures

The prevention of their return should be performed by installing complex protection against birds, a system of spikes against. They also plan to instal wire nets on all ventilation and window openings on the stairs, in the attic of the church, which so far do not have such barriers.

Harbuľák added that only basic measures will be performed from the project funding.

“It will be required to repair the stone and wood damages,” he said, as quoted by TASR. “But this much funding would not be enough,” he said, adding that they will apply for the project again next year.

