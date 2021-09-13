AI has potential for the future. Slovakia just needs to use it

The use of artificial intelligence can be quite broad in scope.
AI can, for example, simplify and specify the evaluation of x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography scans to improve the quality of health treatment through increasing the number of medical procedures and early diagnostics, which prevents chronic diseases and unburdens diagnosticians.
“Implementing AI in health care can open possibilities for the higher quality and quicker treatment of patients,” said Gabriel Galgóci, chair of the supervisory board of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence (CUI), an association that manages the AIslovakIA national platform for the development of artificial intelligence.
The platform aims to create space for the cooperation of academia, businesses, the state, international institutions and individuals to fully develop the potential of AI, not only in Slovakia. Apart from health care, the platform provides solutions to industry, helping companies to increase their competitiveness while spreading awareness and educating people on AI-related topics.
Connecting various subjects
13. Sep 2021 at 7:00 | Radka Minarechová