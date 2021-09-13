Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

AI has potential for the future. Slovakia just needs to use it

The AIslovakIA national platform aims to connect academia, businesses and state.

Industry is one of the sectors in which AI can be used in the future.Industry is one of the sectors in which AI can be used in the future. (Source: Unsplash)

The use of artificial intelligence can be quite broad in scope.

Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environmentInvestment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment (Source: )

AI can, for example, simplify and specify the evaluation of x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography scans to improve the quality of health treatment through increasing the number of medical procedures and early diagnostics, which prevents chronic diseases and unburdens diagnosticians.

“Implementing AI in health care can open possibilities for the higher quality and quicker treatment of patients,” said Gabriel Galgóci, chair of the supervisory board of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence (CUI), an association that manages the AIslovakIA national platform for the development of artificial intelligence.

The platform aims to create space for the cooperation of academia, businesses, the state, international institutions and individuals to fully develop the potential of AI, not only in Slovakia. Apart from health care, the platform provides solutions to industry, helping companies to increase their competitiveness while spreading awareness and educating people on AI-related topics.

Connecting various subjects

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Sep 2021 at 7:00  | Radka Minarechová

Top stories

President Zuzana Caputova welcomes Pope Francis in front of the Presidential Palace.

Slovakia's modern history is a message of peace in the heart of Europe, Pope says

Pope Francis mentioned solidarity, the need for integration and peace.


24m
The sound installation POST

Symphony of destruction: Art installation plays on sounds of demolished PKO site

Abandoned harpsichord inspires project about fate of historical cultural complex.


9. sep
Pope Francis and Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.

Pope Francis has arrived in Slovakia

Hundreds of believers, politicians and the representatives of the Church welcomed him at the airport.


19 h
Pope Francis salutes the crowd as he arrives for the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Pope's visit to Slovakia a miracle, says church analyst

Pope will meet people in four locations around Slovakia over his three-day visit in September.


22. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad