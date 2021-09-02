Where to encounter Pope Francis in Slovakia? Events are scheduled for two days

People can choose out of two eastern and one western town.

Preparations for Pope Francis's visit to Slovakia are culminating.

He will arrive to Slovakia on the afternoon of September 12 and stay until September 15, which is a national holiday in Slovakia.

The pontiff will visit Bratislava, Prešov, Košice and Šaštín during his almost four-day stay.

It is expected that people will come to welcome him at the Bratislava airport, where he is scheduled to arrive at 15:30. His return flight from the Slovak capital is scheduled for September 15 at 13:45.

There will be four events accessible for the wider public, where Christian adherents will be able to meet the pope, with three held on September 14 and one on September 15.

Fewer than 50,000 registered

Those willing to meet Pope Francis need to register on the navstevapapeza.sk website as the tickets are necessary to attend events. Another condition is that the person needs to be fully vaccinated against Covid in order to attend.

This means:

that at least 14 days have passed since the person received the second shot of the two-dose vaccine;

or at least 21 days since receiving a single-dose vaccine;

or at least 14 days since receiving the first shot if a person recovered from the disease within 180 days.

The system will check whether the person who registers is really fully vaccinated. As the verification may take several days, those interested in meeting the pope should register in advance.

About 46,000 people had registered by August 30. The highest interest is in the mass Pope Francis will serve on the last day of his visit in Šaštín: about 23,000 people. Another 13,000 people have registered for the event in Prešov, while 1,000 want to come to Luník IX and about 9,000 to Lokomotíva Stadium in Košice.

Where to encounter Pope Francis in Slovakia? September 14 10:30 Prešov: Byzantine Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrystosom presided by the Holy Father in the square of Mestská športová hala in Prešov

Byzantine Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrystosom presided by the Holy Father in the square of Mestská športová hala in Prešov 16:00 Košice: Luník IX Košice: Meeting with the Roma community in the Luník IX district in Košice

Luník IX Košice: Meeting with the Roma community in the Luník IX district in Košice 17:00 Lokomotíva Košice: Meeting with young people at Lokomotiva Stadium in Košice September 15 10:00 Šaštín: Holy Mass on the esplanade of the National Shrine in Šaštín

