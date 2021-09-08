Public transport in the capital will be limited during papal visit

The public transport operator recommends using trams when travelling.

People using public transport in Bratislava will have to prepare for several changes and limitations during the mid-September visit of Pope Francis.

The police will close several roads during the Pope's stay in the Slovak capital, which will impact several lines operated by the Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB) company, said its spokesperson Martin Chlebovec.

Pope Francis will arrive in Bratislava on September 12 (Sunday), and leave on September 15. The most restrictions are planned for Monday, September 13. The DPB considers trams to be the safest choice for passengers on these days.

During his visit, bus number 147 will not run through Calvary, while bus number 41 will operate on a modified route with stops at Depo Hroboňova, Drotárska cesta and Búdková, with a connection to trolleybus number 203.

As the traffic restrictions can change, the public transport company recommends that people check information boards, the website and social networks.

Sunday

On Sunday, September 12, several roads will be closed from approximately 14:30 to 16:30, especially those around the airport and towards the city centre.

As a result, there will be no public transport means running between the airport, the Avion Shopping Park centre, Mlynská Dolina, Patrónka, Pražská and Sokolská. Some routes will be shorter, while the other public transport vehicles will take a different route.

At the same time, bus number 61 operating the route to the airport will be reinforced between 12:00-14:30 and 16:30-17:00.

Monday

On Monday, September 13, from about 6:30 to 9:00, and from 15:30 to 19:00, public transport will be suspended in the area from Patrónka through Kramáre to the main railway station.

The public transport lines will be diverted from stops at Račianske Mýto or Trnavské Mýto. From 8:00 to 12:30, and from 15:00 to 19:00, public transport will be suspended between the Pod stanicou, Štefánikova, Hodžovo Square, Staromestská and SNP Bridge stops. The route will change from the Dvory stop.

From around 15:00 to 17:30, public transport will be suspended on the route between SNP Bridge, Panónska Cesta, Bratská, Jiráskova and Romanova, with vehicles following a different route.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 14, from around 6:30 to 8:30, public transport will be suspended on the route between Sokolská, Pražská, Patrónka and Mlynská Dolina, as well as between Avion Shopping Park and the airport.

From about 18:30 to 20:30, public transport will be suspended on the route between the airport and Avion Shopping Park, as well as Mlynská Dolina, Patrónka, Pražská and Sokolská.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 15, from approximately 6:30 to 9:00, public transport will be suspended on the route between the Pod stanicou stop, Pražská, Patrónka and the Stanica Lamač stop, with the vehicles following a different route.

From approximately 12:30 to 14:30, public transport will be suspended on the route between Avion Shopping Park and the airport, with routes being shortened.

8. Sep 2021 at 11:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff