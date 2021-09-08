Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Drop-shaped hydrogen car to represent Slovakia at the Expo in Dubai

Space rover, flight simulator and two hydrogen vehicles will be the highlights of Slovakia’s pavilion.

The Slovakia's pavilion at Expo 2020 DubaiThe Slovakia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (Source: Courtesy of Economy Ministry)

Slovakia, the world leader in traditional car production, wants to show that it is ready to dip into new technologies.

The work of some companies on cutting-edge hydrogen technologies has led to tangible results: a functional hydrogen bus and a hydrogen concept car. The vehicles will be the highlight of Slovakia’s presentation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai

  • From October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022
  • More than 190 countries will participate
  • 25 million visitors are expected
  • More info at www.expo2020dubai.com
  • The price of a ticket for adults (18-59 years) will be USD 142.86

“When more than a million cars are produced every year in a small country like Slovakia, it's not possible to say that we are just a kind of assembly hall,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík as he presented Slovakia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. “We are much more than that and this is what our exhibits show.”

Sulík wants to make sure Slovakia does not miss the train. His aim is for the country to be prepared for the commercial launch of hydrogen technologies.

“By presenting hydrogen technologies at this international forum, we can make ourselves visible as a relevant player,” said Sulík.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open on October 1, will present three sub-themes: opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Slovakia’s pavilion will be located in the centre of the Mobility zone with its leitmotif Motion of the Future: Cutting-Edge Hydrogen and Aerospace Technologies Taking Green Mobility Beyond Horizons.

8. Sep 2021 at 18:24  | Jana Liptáková

