Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Emotions and raised voices in parliament. SaS MP wants to dismiss the general prosecutor

MPs summoned Maroš Žilinka to explain the recent actions of the GP office.

GP Maroš Žilinka in parliament. GP Maroš Žilinka in parliament. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

I'm not doing politics and I will not let anyone offend me, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka stated in front of members of the parliamentary constitutional and legal affairs committee on Friday, September 10.

He had been summoned by the MPs to explain the controversial decisions of his office over the past few weeks and present a report on the activities of his office in 2020.

At the committee session, he engaged in several rows with Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MP Alojz Bránik, who now says he wants to initiate a motion to dismiss Žilinka as the general prosecutor.

Žilinka later attended the session of the media commitee as well to explain to the MPs why the General Prosecutor's Office did not allow all the media into the press conference he held to explain the decisions in question. After the session, the general prosecutor avoided talking to journalists.

On the last day of August, Žilinka used paragraph 363 of the Penal Order to scrap charges against Jaroslav Haščák linked to suspicions that he traded with the Gorilla file. Deputy General Prosecutor Jozef Kandera dropped the corruption charges against former intelligence service SIS head Vladimír Pčolinský.

One week before, on August 24, Kandera cancelled the criminal prosecution that was led over suspicions of influencing witnesses. The suspicions regarded members of SIS and the Interior Ministry inspectorate, but the investigation was only at the beginning and no concrete persons had been charged yet.

Paragraph 363

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Corruption & scandals

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Vladimír Pčolinský

13. Sep 2021 at 11:17  | Roman Cuprik

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia hosts a pope after 18 years

Four investigators and acting chief of inspectorate detained. Slovak film wins prestigious Venice Film Festival award.


29m
The sound installation POST

Symphony of destruction: Art installation plays on sounds of demolished PKO site

Abandoned harpsichord inspires project about fate of historical cultural complex.


9. sep
Pope Francis visits Slovakia for the first time.

Coalition puts its quarrels on hold while the Pope visits

The ongoing papal visit is expected to dominate the news, but last week brought some changes on the Slovak political scene.


4 h
President Zuzana Caputova welcomes Pope Francis in front of the Presidential Palace.

Slovakia's modern history is a message of peace in the heart of Europe, Pope says

Pope Francis mentioned solidarity, the need for integration and peace.


7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad