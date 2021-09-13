Emotions and raised voices in parliament. SaS MP wants to dismiss the general prosecutor

MPs summoned Maroš Žilinka to explain the recent actions of the GP office.

I'm not doing politics and I will not let anyone offend me, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka stated in front of members of the parliamentary constitutional and legal affairs committee on Friday, September 10.

He had been summoned by the MPs to explain the controversial decisions of his office over the past few weeks and present a report on the activities of his office in 2020.

At the committee session, he engaged in several rows with Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MP Alojz Bránik, who now says he wants to initiate a motion to dismiss Žilinka as the general prosecutor.

Žilinka later attended the session of the media commitee as well to explain to the MPs why the General Prosecutor's Office did not allow all the media into the press conference he held to explain the decisions in question. After the session, the general prosecutor avoided talking to journalists.

On the last day of August, Žilinka used paragraph 363 of the Penal Order to scrap charges against Jaroslav Haščák linked to suspicions that he traded with the Gorilla file. Deputy General Prosecutor Jozef Kandera dropped the corruption charges against former intelligence service SIS head Vladimír Pčolinský.

One week before, on August 24, Kandera cancelled the criminal prosecution that was led over suspicions of influencing witnesses. The suspicions regarded members of SIS and the Interior Ministry inspectorate, but the investigation was only at the beginning and no concrete persons had been charged yet.

