At this castle, visitors become archaeologists

At the Pustý Hrad castle ruins, visitors can put themselves in the shoes of an archaeologist and dig out coins.
The new archaeological sandpit at the castle overlooking the town of Zvolen will be open during guided tours, as reported by the My Zvolen website.
People will uncover replicas of denarii, which were found at this archaeological site in the past, under the supervision of experienced archaeologists.
The replicas were made by a local craftsman. One looks exactly like the denarius minted during the reign of King Béla IV of Hungary.
“Many people don't know that it depicts an angel killing a dragon,” said Jiří Pěč from the Stredné Slovensko regional tourism organisation.
The coins people will find can be kept as souvenirs.
Next guided tour in October
During the first tour, archaeology experts Ján Beljak and Noémi Beljak Pažinová shared stories about the castle and interesting finds. Another guided tour is planned for October 2.
“They also tell the story of the minting of counterfeit coins at the castle or how the Lower Castle was uncovered from below the ground, " Pěč added.
Built in the 12th century, Pustý Hrad, consisting of two parts, was one of the most important settlements of Hungarian kings and in Zvolen County.
16. Sep 2021 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff