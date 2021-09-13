Items in shopping cart: View
Police inspectorate detains several investigators

Indictment related to influencing witnesses.

The Interior Ministry's Inspectorate has detained the investigators of high-stake cases, Ján Čurilla and Pavol Ďurko, as well as two other investigators from the Purgatory team of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA).

The inspectorate, or the Bureau of the Inspection Service, is an independent body running under the Interior Ministry. Its task is to investigate all types of crimes committed either by police officers or by prison guards.

The police in turn detained the acting head of the inspectorate, Peter Scholtz. As the Denník N daily reported, they did so on the instructions of prosecutor Juraj Chylo, who is also behind the charges against of the outgoing Police Corps president Peter Kovařík.

An investigator of the Bureau of the Inspection Service has issued a resolution initiating prosecution and the pressing of charges against the first two over the abuse of powers of a public official and obstructing justice in complicity.

War among the police? Big corruption cases complicate relations between institutions Read more 

A prosecutor with the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Bratislava issued the instruction to press charges, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office Dalibor Skladan stated.

The indictment is related to the influencing of witnesses' testimonies, the Denník N daily reports on its website.

Concerned minister

13. Sep 2021 at 17:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

