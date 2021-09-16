Connecting families with neurodiverse or differently-abled children

Parents and children from Bratislava, Vienna and surroundings are invited.

As parents, we all feel extra pressure in public for our children to be their best selves. Ironically, the triggers of the moment often lead them to exhibit the toughest behaviors. Being too loud, having a tantrum, hiding behind your legs, anxious interrupting -- all the things we teach them not to do. Do you know what we say about those behaviors in our group?

“Who cares? Let’s be friends!”

On Saturday, September 4, Twin City Friendships held their first meet-up of children from 6 months to 16 years, and it was fantastic! The kids kicked goals, played catch, shared snacks, climbed, laughed and just got to know each other. Babies napped and relaxed in the sunshine, toddlers explored, and parents chatted, mingled, played ping pong and learned petanque.

Twin City Friendships is a group for parents and families with kids who are...well, really just any way at all. It is where families from Vienna, Bratislava and the surrounding areas meet up once a month and put all of their anticipatory anxiety aside and just relax. We all keep an eye on each other's kids. If your child wants to play, great! If they want to sit and watch, great! We pass no judgment; we carry no expectation. As one parent said at the last meet-up, “I just want my child to be happy." This is the ethos of our group: Happiness.

Your child doesn’t need a diagnosis, and the whole family is invited. Any age, any stage, no cost. Everyone is always welcome. The language of the group is English, but many other languages are also spoken.

Mom and awesome ping pong player Emma said “Twin City Friendships is an extremely welcoming community that supports both the neurodiverse child as well as their siblings and parents. We had a lovely meet-up at the Waterworks Museum in Bratislava recently and are looking forward to the next.”

Are you looking to have fun with your kid and form a community? Join us on Facebook at Twin City Friendships or email Talley Sjoberg-Varney at contact@clearlysage.com to find out about our next adventure!

16. Sep 2021 at 9:00 | Talley Sjoberg-Varney