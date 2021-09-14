When you dream about love, do not believe in special effects, pope tells youth

He encouraged young people not to be impacted by sadness and pessimism.

Pope Francis concluded his third day in Slovakia by meeting young people in Lokomotíva stadium in Košice.

The road between Luník IX to the stadium was lined with people greeting the pope. About 21,000 people gathered at the stadium.

The pope greeted believers from the Popemobile and blessed one child personally. In the beginning, he listened to three testimonies of young believers about keeping faith and fidelity. Archbishop Bernard Bober held a speech.

“In maintaining faith and love, it is necessary to have a new perspective,” the pope said when addressing the crowd, as quoted by regional daily Korzár. “Not a shallow one, but a deeper one. It is necessary to realise that love is also fidelity and responsibility. It is necessary to go beyond instinct and moment,” the pope noted.

Love and heroism are needed for life to be great, he added. One must have the courage to pass on your life.

“Let's not let the days of our lives flow like episodes in a soap opera,” Pope Francis said. “When you dream of love, do not believe in special effects, but in the uniqueness of everyone. In this way, everyone can make from life a gift for others,” the pope added.

The dreams we have tell us about the lives we desire, he said. Watch out for those who sell you illusions of happiness.

“We are created for greater joy. We are unique. We are here to live the story of love with God,” said Pope Francis.

He said that parents and grandparents are roots who are the base of love and relations. It is dangerous to stand uprooted. He called on people to cultivate the roots of ancestors. God wants us to be firmly connected to life, open to all, the pope said to the youth and added they should not be influenced by sadness and pessimism.

14. Sep 2021 at 23:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff