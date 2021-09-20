Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Evening walks on this Bratislava square are pure magic thanks to old lanterns

Following their restoration, the lanterns have been lit up again.

Very old lanterns on Rudnay Square in Bratislava were made in the early 1900s.Very old lanterns on Rudnay Square in Bratislava were made in the early 1900s. (Source: Marek Velček)

Evening walks near St Martin's Cathedral in Bratislava have become more magical thanks to old lanterns.

Following their restoration, they have been lit up on Rudnay Square after several months again.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“We are very pleased that we have restored the original charm to the lanterns from more than 100 years ago,” reads the statement on Facebook.

Their story began in 1909 when Rudnay Square was renovated through a project by Franz Wimmer, including columns and lanterns. But probably the only known photograph of the fairy-tale lanterns was taken in 1928 and is stored in the city archives.

Gilded and gas-lit

Bratislava also revealed several interesting facts about the lanterns on this occasion.

At the beginning of the 1990s, electric cables were stretched into the lanterns, but despite several attempts to repair them, they could not be reconstructed and lit.

“The restoration survey revealed that the lanterns were originally completely gilded. Over the decades, they were regularly repainted and were black before the restoration,” the city said.

Pipes with fittings were also discovered in the pillars, which proves the lanterns were gas-lit in the past.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

20. Sep 2021 at 11:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Pope Francis and President Zuzana Čaputová at the airport.

Pope brings message of unity to a country in turmoil

It was nice while it lasted. Which wasn’t long.


2 h
Journalist Monika Tódová

Charges brought against two Denník N journalists

The criminal complaint was submitted by ex-journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth.


5 h
Peter Sagan

Slovak cyclist Sagan wins Around Slovakia

He triumphed despite failing to win any of the five stages.


5 h
The owners of premises should decide on entrance conditions for customers.

Unvaccinated people face extensive restrictions in several districts

Only four districts will enjoy less strict rules from Monday.


6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad