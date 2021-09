What's more viral than a Slovak Instagram star facing drug dealing charges?

Though she denies her guilt, Zuzana Plačková, TV reality show star and Playmate, faces a long jail time.

If convicted, Slovak Playmate and Instagram influencer Zuzana Plačková may be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison for selling cocaine and being part of a drug gang. (Source: Profimedia)

Font size: A - | A +

Even the moment when a special law enforcement unit arrested her on Monday, September 27, the well-known Slovak influencer Zuzana Plačková was trying to promote herself.

“I will post my statement on Instagram – Queen Plačková. Have a nice day!” she shouted to reporters from a police car. “Follow me, people.”

29. Sep 2021 at 20:36 | Peter Kováč