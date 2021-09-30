Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

New bus station opened to public, together with roundabout and bike tower

The chair of self-governing region hopes it will motivate people to use public transport more.

(Source: TASR)

The new Nivy bus station in Bratislava was officially opened to the public, redirecting all lines that had hitherto stopped at the temporary Bottova station.

"I am looking forward to having one of the two stations in Bratislava at the world level," said Mayor Matúš Vallo at today's opening, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

He added that Mlynské Nivy is an important transport junction for public transport. "On average, a public transport vehicle stops here every 45 seconds during a working day and transports more than 9,000 people in one hour. During the whole working day, the area is served by 11 lines and two night lines, which is almost 2,000 connections," Vallo said, adding that he appreciated the widening of sidewalks, the safer bike path and the abundance of greenery that had been added with the new station.

In addition to the new station, an underground roundabout that leads to an underground car park, and an automated bicycle tower that can house 118 bicycles was opened.

Hopes for more public transport usage

Chairman of the Bratislava Self-Governing Region Juraj Droba hopes that the new station will encourage people to use public transport more.

"75 percent of people are transported by individual car transport and 25 percent use public transport," said Droba, as quoted by SITA.

The mayor of Ružinov Martin Chren appreciates that people from the surrounding area will get a break from years of construction.

Underground roundabout opens together with new bus station Read more 

"I believe that life in the 500 apartments nearby and the surrounding area will return to normal. Thanks to thousands of parking spaces in the new building, the situation with traffic and parking will improve," he wrote on social media.

30. Sep 2021 at 17:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

