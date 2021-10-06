Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
INTERVIEW

Sulík: We won’t have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 without hydrogen

Economy Minister Richard Sulík talks about reforms and more.

Economy Minister Richard SulíkEconomy Minister Richard Sulík (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Richard Sulík (SaS) took up the post of the economy minister with the intention of improving the business environment in small steps, through what he calls anti-bureaucracy packages. His first package sailed through parliament in 2020 and the second package is currently in the works.

However, a key cause for concern among Slovak industrialists in the last quarter of 2021 is the unprecedented electricity prices businesses are facing. Richard Sulík addresses these and other challenge in this interview.

Read more on:

  • When will the second anti-bureaucracy package be ready and will there be a third one?
  • Will SaS support the budgetary responsibility law?
  • How does the ministry want to deal with the rising electricity prices?
  • Will industrialists receive higher compensation for purchasing emissions permits?
  • Why is hydrogen important for reaching carbon neutrality?

You wanted the second package of anti-bureaucratic measures to be submitted for interdepartmental review by September. How is the project coming along?

All 469 suggestions were assigned to different ministries; we held talks about each specific point with the various ministries. We basically did what's usually done within the interdepartmental review. It was a lot of work. Initially, we met with just the bureaucrats in charge of finding out which points are workable and which aren’t. We went through technicalities. Then the points were examined by state secretaries. And then, if any problems remained unresolved, I would meet with individual ministers. I sometimes worked with PM Eduard Heger, too.

When will the second package come into effect?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Oct 2021 at 9:40  | Eva Frantová, Jozef Tvardzík

Top stories

Slovak may pay more for electricity next year.

Politicians promise to curb electricity price increases for households

Current electricity prices below last year’s level.


23 h
The 'Unhidden Love' exhibition at Comenius University Bratislava runs until October 18, 2021.

For a queer festival and display, Bratislava moves into a rainbow tier in October

Slovak Queer Film Festival will welcome only fully vaccinated visitors.


5. okt
Illustrative stock photo

Several hospitals had to limit planned surgeries. Situation in Žilina is critical

The hospital in Žilina even summoned a crisis staff to discuss potential solutions.


20 h

News digest: Covid patients start to fill Slovak hospitals

Ministers deal with increase in electricity prices. Slovak hydrogen car premieres at Expo Dubai.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad