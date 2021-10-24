German investor moves R&D to Slovakia, promises extraordinary salaries

The German concern Hella built four industrial parks in Slovakia.

The German company Hella, which is the world’s largest automobile lighting manufacturer, laid off about 300 workers from its factories concentrated in the industrial region of Považie in 2020. The pandemic threatened to exacerbate the situation, but company revenue has picked up once again.

One of the largest automotive suppliers, which employs about 4,000 people in Slovakia, opened a new development centre in Baánovce nad Bebravou in August 2021.

The centre is one of the concern's four R&D centres. Its aim will be the development and construction of backlights for all European manufacturers Hella has a contract with.

Everything under one roof

24. Oct 2021 at 19:57 | Jozef Tvardzík