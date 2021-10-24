Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

German investor moves R&D to Slovakia, promises extraordinary salaries

The German concern Hella built four industrial parks in Slovakia.

Employee in the Hella production hall. Employee in the Hella production hall. (Source: TASR)

The German company Hella, which is the world’s largest automobile lighting manufacturer, laid off about 300 workers from its factories concentrated in the industrial region of Považie in 2020. The pandemic threatened to exacerbate the situation, but company revenue has picked up once again.

One of the largest automotive suppliers, which employs about 4,000 people in Slovakia, opened a new development centre in Baánovce nad Bebravou in August 2021.

The centre is one of the concern's four R&D centres. Its aim will be the development and construction of backlights for all European manufacturers Hella has a contract with.

Everything under one roof

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Automotive

Read more articles by the topic

24. Oct 2021 at 19:57  | Jozef Tvardzík

Top stories

Opening of the time capsule of Michael's Tower.

Time capsule stored in Bratislava's St Michael statue 176 years ago reveals its secrets

The public can see the items found in the box in the Bratislava City Museum at the Old Town Hall this weekend.


22. okt
Bratislava's Old Town presents its most beautiful trees

Bratislava’s Old Town introduces most beautiful trees via game

One of the spotlighted trees is a majestic European beech in the evangelical cemetery Kozia Brána (Goat Gate).


22. okt
Renáta Kamenárová teaches Slovak at the University of Pittsburgh. She has also co-written several "Krížom krážom" textbooks, which are used by those teaching Slovak to foreigners.

‘Speaking English is almost like having a hot potato stuck in your mouth the entire time you talk’

But in Slovak, your tongue actually works, says an American who learns Slovak.


22. okt
“My Sunny Maad”, a Czech-French-Slovak animated drama about a Czech woman married to an Afghan who decide to live in post-Taliban Afghanistan, is now screened in Slovak cinemas.

Weekend: German adventurer is walking to Iran, with his stubborn donkey

Jazz music is taking over Bratislava this weekend.


22. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad