Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

NBS governor faces corruption charges

The information has been confirmed by several sources of the Aktuality.sk website.

NBS governor Peter KažimírNBS governor Peter Kažimír (Source: TASR)

Peter Kažimír, governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country's central bank, and former finance minister under the Smer governments, has been charged with bribery.

The Special Prosecutor's Office has pressed charges against Kažimír, several independent sources confirmed to the Aktuality.sk website.

The charges are reportedly linked to a bribe connected to the former head of the Financial Administration, František Imrecze.

Imrecze was arrested in late January 2021 during the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) police operation. In July, he confessed and has since cooperated with the police.

In his testimony, Imrecze reportedly said Kažimír as a minister received a bribe of €150,000 to secure political support for the purchase of the e-Kasa IT system.

The Slovak Spectator will provide an update to this report.

12. Oct 2021 at 18:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

