Law enforcement bodies are silent about the prosecution of NBS governor

The prosecution is said to be linked with shorter tax inspections, but no specific details are known for now.

František Imrecze (l) and Peter Kažimír (r)František Imrecze (l) and Peter Kažimír (r) (Source: TASR)

As a governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), Peter Kažimír has one of the most prestigious and best-paid posts in the country. This is why law enforcement bodies are carefully approaching him with the prosecution.

Kažimír has been charged with bribery, and the punishment he would receive if found guilty does not exceed five years.

Neither the police, the Special Prosecutor’s Office nor the European Central Bank (ECB),where Kažimír is a member of the Governing Council, want to say more about his prosecution. Some information leaked to the public, suggesting that the prosecution concerns tax inspections at specific companies, for which Kažimír allegedly interceding.

Kažimír keeps refuting the charges, and is ready to challenge them.

Kažimír the handler

The one talking about Kažimír’s involvement in corruption activities is František Imrecze, former head of the Financial Administration appointed by Smer. After being charged with manipulating IT tenders, he broke down and started cooperating with the police.

14. Oct 2021 at 11:52  | Roman Cuprik

Top stories

Slovaks use private flights to travel either for business or for leisure.

Private flights more popular since pandemic

People choose private jets to avoid contact with other passengers or to fly to business destinations that have become difficult to access.


13. okt
Emissions quotas are a good deal - for some.

Green energy costs too much. But does it?

It is costly not to do away with fossil fuels.


5 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovič

Coalition agrees on state budget, with some key objections

The general budget deficit is projected at 4.94 percent of GDP.


19 h

News digest: NBS governor faces bribery charges, but refuses to step down

Opposition sees no reason for Peter Kažimír to leave. Marian Kočner's decoy sentenced for murder. Number of new Covid cases highest since March.


18 h
