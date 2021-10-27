Bratislava is finally linked to Košice, through Hungary

The missing stretch of the M30 highway was put to use on Tuesday.

The new stretch of the Hungarian M30 highway ends at the Slovak borders. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia's two largest cities, Bratislava and Košice, are finally connected with a highway. However, the highway runs through Hungary.

After more than 3.5 years, Hungary completed the construction of the last section of the M30 highway between Miskolc and Tornyosnémeti (close to the Slovak borders), and the 57-kilometre stretch was put into use on October 26.

The completed stretch ends at the border crossing in Milhosť and connects to the express dual-carriageway R4 to Košice, the SITA newswire reported.

The M30 highway near Miskolc has a direct connection to the M3 highway leading to Budapest, where drivers can continue onto the M1 highway up to the Slovak borders and then to Bratislava.

“I’m glad that with the help of the Hungarian government this promise, made by several previous Slovak prime ministers, has finally been fulfilled,” said Košice Mayor Jozef Polaček, as quoted by SITA, adding that the new road will significantly shorten the journey between Košice and Bratislava, avoiding several sections in Slovakia known for tailbacks.

The ceremonial opening of the new stretch was attended by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán.

It remains unclear when the Slovak cross-country D1 highway will be completed. There are several missing stretches, particularly in northern and eastern Slovakia.

27. Oct 2021 at 16:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff