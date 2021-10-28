Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Smer chair was robbed of gold coins and money, but failed to report it to police

Meanwhile, some politicians submitted criminal complaints in the case.

Robert FicoRobert Fico (Source: TASR)

The office of Smer chair Robert Fico at the party’s headquarters in Bratislava’s Ružinov borough was robbed in the summer. At the time, he was on holiday in Greece.

Even though the thieves took gold coins and €50,000 in cash, Fico failed to report the incident to the police. He did not want to explain why he had such a large amount of money in his office, the Denník N daily reported.

Fico mentioned this during a meeting in a hunting lodge, monitored by the police during the summer. The camera footage from these meetings has recently leaked to the media.

Police recorded cottage meetings of Fico, Kaliňák and people close to corruption cases Read more 

While he did not turn to the police because of the incident, two politicians have recently submitted a criminal complaint in the matter.

Fico sees nothing extraordinary in having cash

“In addition, my office at Smer [headquarters] was robbed,” Fico complained to Nitra-based businessman Miroslav Bödör, the owner of the security service company SBS Bonul and father of Norbert Bödör, who is facing several corruption-related crimes, as quoted by Denník N.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Oct 2021 at 10:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The protest against attempts to restrict access to abortions held in Bratislava on October 18.

Abortion is legal but comes with many obstacles. MPs now debate adding more

Some women cannot afford an abortion or fail to find a provider in their area, survey shows.


3 h

News digest: Pandemic situation worsens, more districts join black tier

Robert Fico refuses to explain leaked recordings. Daily caseload the highest since the second wave’s peak.


17 h
Ferrata route to Martinské Hole, illustrative stock photo

When injured or lost in the mountains, who do you call?

Mountain rescue service has an app that can save lives.


22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad