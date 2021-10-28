Smer chair was robbed of gold coins and money, but failed to report it to police

Meanwhile, some politicians submitted criminal complaints in the case.

The office of Smer chair Robert Fico at the party’s headquarters in Bratislava’s Ružinov borough was robbed in the summer. At the time, he was on holiday in Greece.

Even though the thieves took gold coins and €50,000 in cash, Fico failed to report the incident to the police. He did not want to explain why he had such a large amount of money in his office, the Denník N daily reported.

Fico mentioned this during a meeting in a hunting lodge, monitored by the police during the summer. The camera footage from these meetings has recently leaked to the media.

While he did not turn to the police because of the incident, two politicians have recently submitted a criminal complaint in the matter.

Fico sees nothing extraordinary in having cash

“In addition, my office at Smer [headquarters] was robbed,” Fico complained to Nitra-based businessman Miroslav Bödör, the owner of the security service company SBS Bonul and father of Norbert Bödör, who is facing several corruption-related crimes, as quoted by Denník N.

28. Oct 2021 at 10:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff