Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Stock in central Slovak energy distributor reportedly for sale. Hungarians are interested

The sale needs to be approved by the state since the company belongs to the critical infrastructure.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME archive)

The Czech company Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH) reportedly plans to sell its minority, 49-percent share in the regional distribution company Stredoslovenská Energetika Holding (SSE Holding).

However, since the company belongs to the critical state infrastructure, it will need the government's approval. The state, represented by the Economy Ministry, currently controls the majority stock in SSE Holding. The managerial control rests with EPH.

“The respective legislation was changed last year so that the interests of Slovakia are sufficiently protected when the critical infrastructure is sold,” the ministry wrote in a statement, as quoted by the SITA newswire, adding that any requests concerning such sales need to be submitted to the government.

The ministry admitted that it is discussing the potential sale of the minority stock in SSE Holding. Neither the distributor nor EPH has commented on the matter.

Hungarians in play

EHP purchased the 49-percent stock in SSE Holding in 2013, after buying it from the French company Electricité de France for €400 million. SSE Holding is comprised of two companies: Stredoslovenská Energetika, which sells and supplies energies, and Stredoslovenská Distribučná, which distributes electricity in Žilina Region, Banská Bystrica Region, and part of Trenčín Region.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Energy

Read more articles by the topic

3. Nov 2021 at 16:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Bratislava will apply stricter measures from next week

Lottery for vaccinated people failed. Daily caseload in the third wave breaks another record. The capital already has a Christmas tree.


2 h

Zuckerberg's timing is worse than suspicious

Let's hope it does not take half a century to fix Facebook's mess.


5 h
Comenius University in Bratislava

EU money at risk. Universities oppose the planned reform

The representatives of universities in Slovakia disagree with more powers to the management boards, among others.


10 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad