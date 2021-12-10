Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Dec 2021 at 9:46  I Premium content

Slovakia betting on hydrogen

The government has adopted a national strategy and is designing its action plan to cover many walks of life.

Jana Liptáková
MH2 concept car exhibited at teh Expo 2020 in Dubai.MH2 concept car exhibited at teh Expo 2020 in Dubai. (Source: TASR)

In the search for environmentally acceptable solutions and zero-emission energy sources, Slovakia’s one answer is hydrogen.​

​Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) sees it as the fuel of the future and is determined to tap into its potential. His ministry has come up with the National Hydrogen Strategy, which the government adopted in June 2021, to be followed by an action plan with concrete measures and investment opportunities. Slovak scientists and designers have meanwhile developed a car and a bus that run on hydrogen. Both have been presented at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“Hydrogen is the future and we want to be prepared for it,” Sulík told The Slovak Spectator. He sees hydrogen technologies as a major prospect for Slovakia in the long term. “If we want to have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, this will be impossible without hydrogen.”

A hydrogen plan

Hydrogen technologies are a way for Slovakia to reduce its dependence on two strategic fossil fuels: crude oil and natural gas. The country is one of the three most industrialised economies of the European Union with a significant usage of natural gas.

