Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Nov 2021 at 14:31  I Premium content

Robots as waiters or online winetasting. Innovations slowly making their way to Slovak restaurants

Innovations in gastronomy address the lack of waiters, lack of respect of food intolerances as well as Covid-induced closure of wine shops.

Jana Liptáková
Innovations in gastronomy bring new experience for customers. Innovations in gastronomy bring new experience for customers. (Source: Courtesy of Bite&Byte)

Robot waiters, automatic wine dispenser machines and mobile apps have started penetrating the food and beverages sector in Slovakia. Restaurants, wine shops and other gastronomic outlets are coping with the shortage of professionals and the impact of the pandemic, all the while making their business special and more convenient for clients.

“The potential of innovations in gastronomy lies in combining human energy with new technologies without completely eliminating the most important ingredient in this segment, which is hospitality,” Viliam Pavlovský, president of the Alliance of Slovak Gastronomy (ASG), told The Slovak Spectator.

Slovak gastronomy, hit by pandemic-induced closures, is suffering from the departure of labour from the sector into other ones. This is a reason why some restaurants are looking at ways to replace human labour with robots and technology.

“Gastronomy is very diverse and there are concepts where such progress may not be a problem at all,” said Pavlovský. “Nevertheless, we have a number of concepts where such a solution is not acceptable, because human hospitality and personal contact will never be replaced by a robot.”

Meet your robot waiter

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
