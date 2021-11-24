Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Nov 2021 at 14:56  I Premium content

Hoteliers say they have deja vu. They have no idea when they will be able to re-open

The government promised that people vaccinated against Covid will also have advantages in the black tier as soon as the increase in infections slows down.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Closed hotel in Piešťany, illustrative stock photoClosed hotel in Piešťany, illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Will there be a lockdown? This week, the whole country is living in expectation of what the new measures will be like. Meanwhile, hotels and other accommodation facilities in black-tier districts remain closed.

A few weeks ago, the government suggested that people vaccinated against Covid may be able to book rooms even in the black tier, where accommodation facilities need to be closed for everyone for now. After November 23, the proposal is off the table. The number of hospitalised patients reached 3,200 on that day, the critical point after which the ministry estimates hospitals will no longer be able to provide other health care other than treating Covid patients and urgent cases.

PM Eduard Heger promised on November 18 that the measures would be implemented for three weeks, when he first presented what he called the "lockdown for the unvaccinated", a set of stricter measures for the unvaccinated that partly affect the vaccinated. If the situation in hospitals improves, new measures will be put forward with more freedom for those immunised against Covid.

The operators of accommodation facilities say that this is not enough. They do not know whether they will be able open this year at all, whether they should prepare for holidaymakers this winter for popular post-Christmas stays; and they remind the government that though their businesses were forced to close, they have received no compensation for their losses.

“Open borders allow people to travel for holidays and relax in neighbouring countries – Czechia, Hungary or Poland as well as other countries,” said Marek Harbuľák, President of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Slovakia. “The approved measures are causing economic damage to tourism entrepreneurs in Slovakia, which could have been prevented.”

No bookings until clear conditions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

The empty streets of Bratislava during a partial lockdown.

Slovakia enters all-out lockdown

Schools remain open, most shops close, home office recommended.


40m

A singer was to pay her manager a fee, the court stopped it

In the intellectual property area, the largest law firms report several interesting transactions.


23. nov
Innovations in gastronomy bring new experience for customers.

Robots as waiters or online winetasting. Innovations slowly making their way to Slovak restaurants

Innovations in gastronomy address the lack of waiters, lack of respect of food intolerances as well as Covid-induced closure of wine shops.


4 h
Illustrative stock photo

Willingness to get vaccinated increases with higher salary, poll shows

Unqualified workers tend to be the least supportive of the Covid vaccine according to the poll.


8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad