Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Nov 2021 at 13:14

Foreigners' Police departments remain open for now

The police would inform the public immediately if anything changes.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Archive of Sme)

Foreigners' Police departments in Slovakia remain open despite the ongoing lockdown.

The department in Trnava was closed due to the pandemic situation for a week on November 19, but the closure should end on November 26.

“We would inform the public immediately if other departments were closed,” Denisa Bárdyová, spokesperson for Presidium of the Police Corps, told The Slovak Spectator.

She added that they are taking into consideration the measures accepted by the Slovak government, the development of the pandemic situation and the decision of the chief hygienist. She recommends foreigners follow the police's official website. It is necessary to book an appointment online.

Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts Read more 

Foreigners' Police

Top stories

News digest: Employers finally get manual for employee Covid testing

Bratislava starts the Christmas season online and the refurbishment of one of the biggest fountains in Slovakia. Tatra ski resorts have switched on their snow-making machines.


4 h
Christmas trees began appearing in the squares during the First Czechoslovak Republic and there is a touching Christmas story behind it.

Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts

The experts advising the government expect some rules may lift before Christmas, but only for the vaccinated.


8 h
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marián Hossa prepares for a face off against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game in March 2017.

The (in)conspicuous superstar that had to suffer to achieve great things: Marián Hossa

The Slovak hockey player has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.


25. nov
The fountain in its current shape and visualisation of its refurbishment.

The biggest fountain in Bratislava will gush water again

The Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square will be renovated after 40 years. Take a look at what its dilapidated interior looks like before the reconstruction.


24. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad