Foreigners' Police departments remain open for now

Foreigners' Police departments in Slovakia remain open despite the ongoing lockdown.

The department in Trnava was closed due to the pandemic situation for a week on November 19, but the closure should end on November 26.

“We would inform the public immediately if other departments were closed,” Denisa Bárdyová, spokesperson for Presidium of the Police Corps, told The Slovak Spectator.

She added that they are taking into consideration the measures accepted by the Slovak government, the development of the pandemic situation and the decision of the chief hygienist. She recommends foreigners follow the police's official website. It is necessary to book an appointment online.