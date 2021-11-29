Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Nov 2021 at 17:00

Slovakia responds to the Omicron variant. All incomers from select countries will have to self-isolate

All flights to and from seven African countries have been cancelled until at least mid-December.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

All incomers from countries struggling with the Omicron variant will have to self-isolate after arriving in Slovakia from December 1, regardless of their vaccination status.

The change will concern people who in the past 14 days have visited these countries:

  • Botswana
  • Eswatini
  • Hong Kong
  • Israel
  • Lesotho
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Seychelles
  • South Africa
  • Zimbabwe

Incomers from these countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days. They can spend this time either at home or in a quarantine facility. Everybody living in the same household needs to stay in the isolation, regardless of their vaccination status or whether they have recently recovered from Covid.

Those in self-isolation can end it sooner if they receive two negative PCR test results. The first test can be taken one day after the arrival, and the second the eighth day after the arrival.

Children younger than 12 years do not have to get tested. Their self-isolation ends on the same day as it does for seniors living in the same household.

If the person in self-isolation has symptoms, their doctor should decide when their self-isolation will end.

Those who arrive from the aforementioned countries before December 1 should contact the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) via the special email address (omikron@uvzsr.sk) and state their name, surname, phone number and the district where they are currently staying. They will be subsequently contacted by their respective regional public health office.

Flights stopped for now

Meanwhile, Slovakia stopped civilian flights to and from seven African countries, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe on November 27 at midnight.

The ban is in place until December 13 for now, the Transport Ministry informed the public.

