Slovakia’s largest solar power plant to be built in the west

The investment amounts to €60 million.

New skyline of the Jaslovské Bohunice nuclear power station after four cooling towers of the V1 nuclear power station were pulled down. (Source: TASR)

The largest solar power plant in Slovakia should be built in the village of Jaslovské Bohunice (Trnava Region).

Planned by the semi-state Jadrová Energetická Spoločnosť Slovenska (JESS) company, the new solar park with a performance of 48 MWh is expected to cost €60 million.

JESS has already submitted its investment proposal for the environmental impact assessment, the SITA newswire reported.

“The aim of the project is to secure a higher share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources out of total Slovak consumption,” the company wrote in its proposal, as quoted by SITA, adding that the power plant may even become part of the project focused on the production of green hydrogen.

The company plans to build the solar park near the nuclear blocks of the A1 and V1 nuclear power plant currently being decommissioned. The first phase should be situated on the JESS compounds, and the second one on the ground designed for the construction of the new nuclear power plant, which should be built by JESS. As the project has been postponed, the shareholders decided to use the compounds for another purpose until the construction of the new power plant begins, SITA reported.

The construction of the first phase should begin at the end of next year, and completed a year later. The second phase is expected to start in early 2024, and completed in late 2025.