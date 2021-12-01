Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Dec 2021 at 17:34

Green pass, Covid pass, Covid certificate. Which do you need when?

Check out the differences between various passes issued in relation to Covid-19.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Several Covid-related documents and certificates have been issued in Slovakia.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

To distinguish between them, the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) has prepared an easy guide.

Covid-19 pass

  • a nine-figure code containing numbers, letters and dashes;
  • every person receives it after registering for testing or vaccination through the Korona.gov.sk website or a private lab;
  • the code is sent in a text message and/or an email.

EU Digital Covid Pass (or EU green pass)

  • a document generated from one's vaccination records or proof of recovery from Covid following a request submitted via Korona.gov.sk;
  • also in the form of a QR code;
  • it is used as proof of vaccination, recovery or testing (for the OTP regime).

(Important notes)

  • the document proving recovery can be generated only based on a positive PCR test result, not antigen test;
  • the document is generated only after the end of self-isolation, i.e. after app. 12 days;
  • the document can be requested through the Korona.gov.sk website or can be found in the mobile app of health insurers.

GreenPass app

  • a Slovak government-provided mobile app where EU Digital Covid Certificates can be downloaded.

eHranica

  • an online form used for the registration of people coming to Slovakia from abroad.

(Important notes)

  • it is necessary to carefully check all information submitted through the form. If the data is wrong, the information can be corrected only by contacting the respective regional health authority (RÚVZ);
  • if one does not have a Slovak birth number, they can choose another identifier. People should not submit various identifiers for various registrations because then two Covid-19 passes will be generated;
  • if one does not receive a text message or email after submitting the form, it means something has gone wrong.

Read more about coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

Coronavirus

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Regional hygienists starting to close schools

Schools in 11 districts have switched to remote learning so far.


30. nov
Finance Minister Igor Matovič presented his latest idea to boost vaccination rate and help businesses hit by the pandemic.

Finance Minister Matovič has a new way of boosting vaccination: €500 vouchers

The vouchers should be given to old people who decide to get vaccinated, to be subsequently spent on goods and services.


30. nov
Miroslava Sotáková

The great thing about Slovakia is the lack of crowds, says Slovak living in New York

Miroslava Sotáková works for Google and is bringing up three kids in New York.


30. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad