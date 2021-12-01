Green pass, Covid pass, Covid certificate. Which do you need when?

Several Covid-related documents and certificates have been issued in Slovakia.
To distinguish between them, the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) has prepared an easy guide.
Covid-19 pass
- a nine-figure code containing numbers, letters and dashes;
- every person receives it after registering for testing or vaccination through the Korona.gov.sk website or a private lab;
- the code is sent in a text message and/or an email.
EU Digital Covid Pass (or EU green pass)
- a document generated from one's vaccination records or proof of recovery from Covid following a request submitted via Korona.gov.sk;
- also in the form of a QR code;
- it is used as proof of vaccination, recovery or testing (for the OTP regime).
(Important notes)
- the document proving recovery can be generated only based on a positive PCR test result, not antigen test;
- the document is generated only after the end of self-isolation, i.e. after app. 12 days;
- the document can be requested through the Korona.gov.sk website or can be found in the mobile app of health insurers.
GreenPass app
- a Slovak government-provided mobile app where EU Digital Covid Certificates can be downloaded.
eHranica
- an online form used for the registration of people coming to Slovakia from abroad.
(Important notes)
- it is necessary to carefully check all information submitted through the form. If the data is wrong, the information can be corrected only by contacting the respective regional health authority (RÚVZ);
- if one does not have a Slovak birth number, they can choose another identifier. People should not submit various identifiers for various registrations because then two Covid-19 passes will be generated;
- if one does not receive a text message or email after submitting the form, it means something has gone wrong.
