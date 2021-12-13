We found out who the largest in business are in Slovakia

Comprehensive data from hundred of companies.

More than 500 companies filled out the questionnaire for the Largest in Business yearbook. The latest edition is available in our online shop.

This article, as well as the yearbook, provides information not only about the largest companies in 50 categories but also specifies which sectors were successful during the pandemic and which companies were able to grow in challenging conditions.

After many years, there is a new leader among retail chains; the arrival of the Clarion brand, part of the hotel segment, was announced in Slovakia and the largest taxpayer from the field of non-financial enterprises contributed almost €240 mil. to the government budget.

The Largest in Business rankings was created in cooperation with the SME daily and the Finstat company. The key parametre for these rankings was revenue, but in some categories, it was a combination of several criteria (e.g. turnover, number of employees, etc.). Within the financial sector, the ranking was typically based on asset value.

In this article, the names of all top-ranked companies are published. The detailed results with comprehensive information about all listed companies as well as the names of their head representatives are available in the Largest in Business yearbook.

Finance and consulting

Among the largest banks, Slovenská Sporiteľňa dominates the field, followed by VÚB and Tatra Banka.