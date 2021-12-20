Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Dec 2021 at 11:27

First census results out: Slovakia has 5.4 million inhabitants, more women than men

More than 98 percent of Slovakia's permanent inhabitants have Slovak citizenship.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The Statistics' Office has published the first results of the 2021 census , which took place in the first half of the year.

As of this year, 5,449,270 people are living in Slovakia. More people live in an urban environment (53.2 percent) than in the countryside (46.8 percent).

People at a pre-productive age (children up to 14 years old) make up 16 percent of the population; 67 percent of the population are people at a productive age (between 15 and 64); and 17 percent at a post-productive age (65+). From the overall number of inhabitants, 49 percent are men and 51 percent are women.

As many as 98.9 percent of permanent residents of Slovakia have Slovak citizenship. The highest share of people with another state citizenship permanently reside in the Bratislava Region, the lowest share reported in the Trenčín Region.

One positive trend demonstrated by the first initial results of the census is that people with a university degree has increased to 18.4 percent. Most people have secondary school education completed with a maturita (secondary school leaving exam).

The highest number of university-educated people live in the Bratislava Region (31.7 percent) and this region also has the lowest share of inhabitants with basic education only (11.6 percent).

Most homes located in the Bratislava Region

1,234,592 houses were counted in the census. Almost 30 percent were constructed between 1961 and 1980. The Nitra Region is the region in which the most houses or dwellings were built in this period.

9.9 percent of houses have been built in the past ten years, most in the Bratislava Region.

The reconstruction of homes boomed between 2010 and 2015, when 23.2 percent of houses in the country were reconstructed. At the same time, 39 percent of houses in Slovakia have been reported to never have been reconstructed.

Based on the census results 49.2 percent of homes were in family houses, while 45.9 percent of homes were located in blocks of flats. The biggest share of homes is in the Bratislava Region: 16.1 percent. The region with the lowest share of homes is the Trnava Region, with 10.8 percent of the nationwide number.

2021 census

