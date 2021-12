Sweet or savoury, traditional baked Slovak dough balls should never be missing from the Christmas dinner table.

In most of Slovakia, opekance, bobaľky or pupáky are an integral part of Christmas Eve dinner. In part, as a memento of the traditions maintained by grandmothers. However, they used to be on tables all year round.

Slovaks use up to three different names to describe these baked round pieces of dough sprinkled with poppy seeds or sheep cheese known as bryndza.