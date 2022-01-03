Air companies limit flights due to Omicron. Changes also impact flights from Bratislava airport

Ryanair to suspend flights for three weeks in January and Wizz Air eliminates some connections for several months.

Several air companies announced the limiting of their flights as of January 2022 due to the unfavourable epidemic situation caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Ryanair

Ryanair announced that in January, they are suspending several their flights for three weeks, between January 10 and 31. From Bratislava airport, these are connections to Brussels, Thessaloniki, Bologna, Milan, Malta, Lviv, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

The airline will also reduce flights to Dublin and London Stansted in those three weeks, which will fly twice a week. Other regular flights to Copenhagen, Eindhoven, Lanzarote, Rome and Kyiv should fly as scheduled.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air is also decreasing its flight offer. Flights to Sofia in Bulgaria are scheduled for January 3 and 7 and then only to March 29, 2022. The last flight to Skopje will be on January 11, 2022 and then only on March 5, 2022.

The connection to Kyiv Zhuliany is currently open all January, February and March 2022 every Monday and Friday.

Wizz Air's connection to Lviv will tentatively be suspended from January 10 until July 5, 2022, but Ryanair should fly to Lviv from February.

The connection to Odessa will open from March 29, 2022 and flights to London Luton by Wizz Air are suspended between January 9 and March 27, 2022.

Re-evaluation for other months

Ryanair announced that they will re-evaluate the situation for February and March shortly after New Year's, based on the latest scientific knowledge about Omicron. If the situation approves, flights could return even sooner, Bratislava airport’s spokesperson reported.

“We recommend that travellers check the websites of individual air companies, where the offer of flights is the most up-to-date,” said Zuzana Drobová, spokesperson for the airport.