Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Jan 2022 at 12:30

Slovak households are increasingly interested in green electricity

They are most interested in green solar power generated in Slovakia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
A solar energy array in SlovakiaA solar energy array in Slovakia (Source: Sme)

The demand for green electricity among Slovak households is increasing from year to year. ZSE Energia, the largest household electricity supplier in Slovakia controlling a market share of almost 40 percent, saw a strong increase in interest in 100 percent green electricity last year. More than 85,000 household customers already use green electricity from the company.

“The share of coal as a source of electricity in our energy mix is 7.47 percent while the share of natural gas is 15.46 percent. This means that together they will save 25,000 tons of coal a year, more than 8 million cubic metres of natural gas, and prevent the emission of 41,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide,” said Michaela Dobošová, spokesperson for ZSE Energia, as cited by the SITA newswire. ZSE controls a market share of almost 40 percent.

ZSE Energia, the majority of whose customers are in western Slovakia, guarantees 100 percent green electricity with guarantees of origin. Households can even choose whether their green electricity comes from water in Slovakia, solar energy produced in Slovakia, biomass, or wind. Alternatively, they can choose classic green electricity without a source distinction.

“The greatest interest is in green solar power from Slovakia,” said Dobošová.

Energy

Top stories

A US Black Hawk during a military training at Lešť base.

Heger backs agreement with the US, brands the claims of losing sovereignty as misleading

Controversy over defence agreement with the US after General Prosecutor's Office voiced objections.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Bratislava questions census results as it frets over 2022 income

Worries lockdowns in coming year could take a further bite out of city revenues.


21 h
December governmental session, PM Eduard Heger in the middle

Upcoming elections to show the country's mood. Eventful 2022 expected in Slovakia

PM Heger will mark one year in his post. Observers agree he is most likely to stay.


5. jan
Zuzana Dlugošová was appointed Chair of the Office for the Protection of Whistleblowers in February 2021.

Woman protects whistleblowers: no fines yet, but police investigations underway

Zuzana Dlugošová on why she wanted to lead the Office for Protection of Whistleblowers and what cases her team deals with.


5. jan

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad